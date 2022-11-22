Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.43-$0.48 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $325.00 million-$335.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $330.74 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CERT. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Certara in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Certara from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Certara from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Certara from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Certara from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Certara currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $23.14.

CERT opened at $15.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 3.99. Certara has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $30.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.35.

In other Certara news, Director Matthew M. Walsh sold 12,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total value of $177,749.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 167,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,474,860.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Certara by 217.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 17,944 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Certara during the 1st quarter worth approximately $479,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Certara by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 8,282 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Certara during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $422,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Certara during the 1st quarter worth approximately $325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

