Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Acquires 2,233 Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,045 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 0.42% of Invesco Water Resources ETF worth $6,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the second quarter worth $81,000. Kings Point Capital Management raised its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 127.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF stock opened at $52.30 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.68 and a 200 day moving average of $48.87. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.22 and a fifty-two week high of $61.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.039 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

