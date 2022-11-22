Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Acquires 4,152 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,118 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,152 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $6,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in General Mills by 1.5% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 58,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,418,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 9,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in General Mills by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 49,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after purchasing an additional 20,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in General Mills by 6.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 178,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,076,000 after purchasing an additional 10,664 shares during the period. 75.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Mills Stock Performance

GIS opened at $81.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.60. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.41 and a 52-week high of $82.10. The firm has a market cap of $48.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.15 and its 200-day moving average is $74.93.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. General Mills had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 8,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $711,924.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,124,774. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 8,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $711,924.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,107 shares in the company, valued at $3,124,774. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 9,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total value of $734,602.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,625.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,689 shares of company stock worth $10,286,349 in the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GIS shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on General Mills from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on General Mills from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.20.

About General Mills

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

