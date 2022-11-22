Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 243,944 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,127 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 82.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 219.3% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $46.39 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $40.92 and a twelve month high of $56.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.01.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Further Reading

