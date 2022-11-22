Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Buys 136,515 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 137.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 235,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,515 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $6,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GDX. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 20,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,045,000. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 47,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DCF Advisers LLC raised its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 115,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $27.18 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.92. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $21.52 and a 52 week high of $41.60.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.