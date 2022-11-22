Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Buys 2,763 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,216 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,763 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $9,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4,572.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,325,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,826 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,963,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,567,000 after purchasing an additional 795,673 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,022,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 302.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 315,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,964,000 after purchasing an additional 237,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 473,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,455,000 after purchasing an additional 194,195 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

BATS ITA opened at $110.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.10 and a 200-day moving average of $101.03. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $145.00 and a 52 week high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.