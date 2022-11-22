Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Buys 36,745 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,112 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,745 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned 0.13% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $8,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 10,938.9% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,585,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 4,544,144 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,440,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,582,000 after purchasing an additional 181,334 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,366,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,504,000 after purchasing an additional 32,503 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,525,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,991,000 after purchasing an additional 136,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 1,228,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,638,000 after purchasing an additional 115,117 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

IJJ stock opened at $103.96 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.99. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.62 and a fifty-two week high of $113.73.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.