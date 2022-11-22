Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Buys 6,749 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,749 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $8,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sierra Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,060.0% in the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 68.6% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the second quarter worth about $36,000. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $296.41 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.59. The firm has a market cap of $65.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.79. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $216.24 and a 1 year high of $309.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.13. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.44.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.