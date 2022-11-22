Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $10.02 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 82.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,329 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,917 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $10,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 57.6% in the first quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. West Bancorporation Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 177.5% in the second quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 73.0% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 625.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $138.89 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $119.81 and a 52 week high of $154.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.79.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.