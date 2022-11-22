Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $6.95 Million Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,548 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,014 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $6,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 7,901.8% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,500,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,656,000 after buying an additional 6,419,434 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 5,512.3% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,410,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,332,113 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,794,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,980,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,128,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock opened at $52.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.18. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $51.47 and a 52 week high of $63.59.

