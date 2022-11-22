Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $8.75 Million Holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,228 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 0.25% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $8,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 171,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,522,000 after buying an additional 10,685 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 740,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,716,000 after purchasing an additional 8,031 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 77,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after buying an additional 3,377 shares during the last quarter. SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,319,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 33.5% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 27,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 6,816 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FIXD opened at $43.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.56. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $41.85 and a 1-year high of $53.66.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 21st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%.

