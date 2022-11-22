Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $9.19 Million Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,985 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $9,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 7,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 19,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 141.2% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 15,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 8,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 25,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. 74.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $133.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $119.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $108.74 and a one year high of $145.79. The company has a market cap of $45.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.40.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.11). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 250.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.88%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KMB shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.38.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

