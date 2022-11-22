Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $9.53 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 236,874 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,534 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $9,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CIBR. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 137.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $40.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.72 and its 200 day moving average is $41.38. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $36.03 and a 1 year high of $54.71.

