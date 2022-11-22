Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $9.54 Million Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,630 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $9,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Schubert & Co grew its stake in Broadcom by 77.4% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 70.0% in the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 53.3% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 69 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO opened at $517.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $471.87 and a 200-day moving average of $508.99. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $415.07 and a one year high of $677.76. The company has a market cap of $209.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 63.42%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Broadcom from $635.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $675.13.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

