Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Increases Holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 212,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,813 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $8,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 143.5% during the second quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Energy ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of IYE opened at $48.51 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $28.13 and a twelve month high of $50.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.23 and a 200 day moving average of $43.08.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.