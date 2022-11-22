Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Increases Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 27,088 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $10,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the second quarter worth approximately $230,000. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new position in Blackstone during the first quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Blackstone by 157.5% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Blackstone during the second quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Blackstone during the second quarter valued at approximately $883,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of BX opened at $89.85 on Tuesday. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.54 and a 1-year high of $149.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.29 and a 200 day moving average of $97.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,154,671 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total value of $90,673,845.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,200.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,154,671 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total transaction of $90,673,845.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,200.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total transaction of $5,360,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 355,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,134,382.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,210,871 shares of company stock worth $207,282,832 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone from $137.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.50.

Blackstone Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading

