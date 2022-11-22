Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Increases Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 768,637 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,559 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $8,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in F. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 14.4% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 41,513 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 5,214 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 47.5% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 109,390 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 35,240 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 4,620,739 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $51,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420,789 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,870 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 26,517 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 822,385 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,153,000 after purchasing an additional 140,392 shares in the last quarter. 49.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Ford Motor to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.07.

Ford Motor Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $13.95 on Tuesday. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $25.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $56.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.42.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $37.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $416,599.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 224,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,942.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

