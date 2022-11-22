Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Purchases 23,630 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 209,943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,630 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $8,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Intrua Financial LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 18,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 4,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Altria Group to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.64.

Altria Group Price Performance

MO stock opened at $44.80 on Tuesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.35 and a 1 year high of $57.05. The company has a market cap of $80.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.85 and a 200 day moving average of $45.62.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.02). Altria Group had a net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 345.98%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.39%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 146.30%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

