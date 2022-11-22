Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Purchases 2,975 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $7,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IBB. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,069,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 21.5% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 24,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,868,000 after acquiring an additional 4,316 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.42% of the company’s stock.

IBB stock opened at $133.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.69. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $104.29 and a twelve month high of $158.43.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

