Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 131,698 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,499 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $6,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLOT. Astor Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Triumph Capital Management lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 688.6% during the 2nd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 30,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

FLOT stock opened at $50.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.23. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.