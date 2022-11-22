Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,147 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $8,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VIS. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 521.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 623,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,270,000 after acquiring an additional 523,240 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,678,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 102,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,493,000 after buying an additional 3,338 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,099,000 after buying an additional 17,383 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF stock opened at $187.13 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $171.54 and a 200 day moving average of $173.06. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $156.85 and a 52 week high of $207.09.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

