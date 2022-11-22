Cetera Advisors LLC Acquires 935 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $4,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOBL. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 209.1% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NOBL stock opened at $92.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.88. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $67.97.

