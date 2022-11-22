Cetera Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 36.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,463 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 8,604 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $3,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 75.3% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 7,480,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $813,883,000 after acquiring an additional 3,212,150 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 31.3% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,150,324 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,321,955,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899,453 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 10,206.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,828,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $321,554,000 after buying an additional 2,801,144 shares during the last quarter. RWWM Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 170.2% during the 1st quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 2,733,556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $297,411,000 after buying an additional 1,722,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 5,714,725 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $621,762,000 after buying an additional 1,585,422 shares during the last quarter. 14.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BABA shares. UBS Group cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $146.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.20.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

Alibaba Group Profile

Shares of BABA opened at $76.93 on Tuesday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $58.01 and a 12 month high of $140.70. The company has a market cap of $203.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 192.33, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

