Cetera Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,603 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $3,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 43,271,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,484,631,000 after buying an additional 1,371,115 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at $997,128,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 1.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 21,165,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $779,537,000 after acquiring an additional 292,574 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 1.0% in the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 13,684,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $469,519,000 after acquiring an additional 128,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 24.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,397,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $272,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,094 shares in the last quarter. 59.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $33.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.21. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $30.69 and a twelve month high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

