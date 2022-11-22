Cetera Advisors LLC Buys 10,008 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,008 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 121.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 238,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,302,000 after buying an additional 130,836 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.4% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 335,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,631,000 after buying an additional 23,198 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.0% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 13.4% during the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.0% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 14,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on D shares. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Dominion Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.08.

Dominion Energy Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE D opened at $59.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.95 and a 52-week high of $88.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.73. The stock has a market cap of $49.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.46.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.70%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

See Also

