Cetera Advisors LLC Buys 12,914 Shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,914 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC owned about 1.17% of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF worth $4,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 13.2% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 5,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SFI Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 109.1% during the first quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 28,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 14,775 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 27.5% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 64,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 13,956 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 19.7% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period.

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF stock opened at $37.62 on Tuesday. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $33.73 and a twelve month high of $64.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.58 and its 200 day moving average is $40.66.

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%.

