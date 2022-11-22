Cetera Advisors LLC Buys 17,889 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 74.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,979 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,889 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $3,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,818,000. Hoylecohen LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,237,000. Pacific Sun Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 4,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 106.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 880,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,388,000 after purchasing an additional 453,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 30,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $95.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.76 and a 200 day moving average of $92.34. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $82.09 and a 52-week high of $109.50.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

