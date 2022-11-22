Cetera Advisors LLC Buys 247 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,147 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTV. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 32,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,806,000 after acquiring an additional 3,936 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 16,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Virginia VA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $280,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $142.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $133.00 and its 200-day moving average is $135.61. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $122.54 and a one year high of $151.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

