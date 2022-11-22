Cetera Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Cetera Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 97,327 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $4,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of GSK in the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of GSK by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,885 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of GSK by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 34,436 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 5,710 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of GSK in the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GSK in the 1st quarter worth $662,000. 16.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GSK opened at $33.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.23. The stock has a market cap of $68.01 billion, a PE ratio of 4.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.67. GSK plc has a 52 week low of $28.47 and a 52 week high of $46.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.3695 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.20%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded GSK from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on GSK from GBX 1,800 ($21.28) to GBX 1,450 ($17.15) in a report on Friday, October 14th. Oddo Bhf raised GSK from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on GSK from GBX 1,750 ($20.69) to GBX 1,500 ($17.74) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GSK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,608.33.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

