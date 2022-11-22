Cetera Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Cetera Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,941 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 833 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CCLA Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Accenture by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 200,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $67,595,000 after buying an additional 2,384 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co lifted its position in Accenture by 2.5% in the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 12,341 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Accenture by 8.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,412,717 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $476,411,000 after purchasing an additional 115,133 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 57.0% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 14,111 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,759,000 after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 26.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 11,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,013,000 after buying an additional 2,457 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.42, for a total transaction of $2,231,012.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,149,355.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.42, for a total value of $2,231,012.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,149,355.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Manish Sharma sold 8,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.66, for a total value of $2,204,223.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $935,434.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,030 shares of company stock worth $10,924,406 in the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:ACN opened at $287.02 on Tuesday. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $242.95 and a 12-month high of $417.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $270.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $284.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 12th. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ACN. Barclays reduced their target price on Accenture from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Accenture from $342.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Accenture from $329.00 to $306.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Accenture in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Accenture from $315.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $337.60.

Accenture Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Further Reading

