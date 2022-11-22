Cetera Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Cetera Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,771 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $3,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFG. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Legacy CG LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 136.2% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1,324.0% during the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFG opened at $83.65 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.08.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

