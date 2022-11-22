Cetera Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,663 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 3,194 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $4,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHEL. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in Shell during the first quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Shell during the first quarter worth $25,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Shell during the second quarter worth $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in Shell during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shell during the first quarter worth $29,000. 7.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SHEL stock opened at $54.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.51. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $44.90 and a fifty-two week high of $61.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.45%.

SHEL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Grupo Santander cut Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Shell from GBX 3,100 ($36.66) to GBX 3,200 ($37.84) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Shell from GBX 2,779 ($32.86) to GBX 2,761 ($32.65) in a research report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Shell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Shell from GBX 3,000 ($35.47) to GBX 2,900 ($34.29) in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,127.13.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

