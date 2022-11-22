Cetera Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,234 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 115,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 90.6% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 11,563 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $413,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 33.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 237,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,656,000 after acquiring an additional 59,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IRON Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 169.5% in the first quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 51,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 32,582 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSJO opened at $22.16 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.41 and a 52-week high of $25.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.96 and a 200 day moving average of $22.28.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.