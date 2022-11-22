Cetera Advisors LLC Has $3.32 Million Stock Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:FMAY)

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:FMAY – Get Rating) by 124.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,507 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,575 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.00% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May worth $3,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FMAY. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 6,933.7% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 699,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,028,000 after purchasing an additional 689,145 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 1,829.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 706,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,288,000 after buying an additional 669,765 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 400.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 443,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,247,000 after buying an additional 354,924 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 3,770.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 238,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,199,000 after buying an additional 232,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ERn Financial LLC acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the second quarter worth $6,007,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May Stock Performance

Shares of FMAY opened at $35.79 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.26. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May has a 1-year low of $32.72 and a 1-year high of $38.43.

