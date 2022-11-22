Cetera Advisors LLC Has $3.39 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP – Get Rating) by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 344,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,263 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF were worth $3,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 66.3% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 52.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 15.6% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 11,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P bought a new stake in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $156,000.

Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF Price Performance

PSP stock opened at $9.93 on Tuesday. Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $8.09 and a 12 month high of $16.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.99.

Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF Profile

PowerShares Global Listed Private Equity Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Global Listed Private Equity Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities, which may include American depository receipts (ADRs) and global depository receipts (GDRs), which comprises the Index.

