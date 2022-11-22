Cetera Advisors LLC Has $3.43 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,794 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,403 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF worth $3,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CGW. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 37,927.0% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 399,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,641,000 after acquiring an additional 398,233 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 388.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 139,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,296,000 after purchasing an additional 110,685 shares in the last quarter. HAP Trading LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,427,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 110,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,805,000 after buying an additional 42,954 shares during the period. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,757,000.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of CGW stock opened at $48.36 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a 12-month low of $39.85 and a 12-month high of $60.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.15 and a 200-day moving average of $45.70.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

