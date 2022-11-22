Cetera Advisors LLC Has $3.66 Million Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 331.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DUK shares. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $120.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.09.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Duke Energy stock opened at $97.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $74.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.70. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $83.76 and a twelve month high of $116.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.05%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $38,831.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,518,390.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

