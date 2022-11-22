Cetera Advisors LLC Has $3.80 Million Position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Get Rating) by 162.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,368 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,360 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF were worth $3,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 179.1% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

BATS GCOW opened at $31.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.60.

