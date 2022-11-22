Cetera Advisors LLC Has $4.19 Million Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,931 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $4,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the second quarter valued at $230,000. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the first quarter valued at $339,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Blackstone by 157.5% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Blackstone during the second quarter worth $352,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Blackstone during the second quarter worth $883,000. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,154,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total transaction of $90,673,845.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,200.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $77,070,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,825,125 shares in the company, valued at $240,294,626.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,154,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total value of $90,673,845.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 295 shares in the company, valued at $2,200.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,210,871 shares of company stock valued at $207,282,832. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Blackstone Stock Down 2.0 %

A number of equities analysts have commented on BX shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.50 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone from $137.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.50.

BX stock opened at $89.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $63.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.46. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.54 and a 52 week high of $149.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 20.58%. Blackstone’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 101.70%.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading

