Cetera Advisors LLC Has $4.38 Million Holdings in Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 91,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Principal Quality ETF worth $4,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Principal Quality ETF by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 17,842 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Principal Quality ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $544,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Principal Quality ETF by 443.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC boosted its stake in Principal Quality ETF by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy CG LLC now owns 81,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after buying an additional 14,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Quality ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $317,000.

Principal Quality ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of PSET stock opened at $50.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.02. Principal Quality ETF has a one year low of $43.62 and a one year high of $60.65.

Principal Quality ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a $0.164 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd.

