Cetera Advisors LLC Has $4.49 Million Stock Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:DAPR)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:DAPR – Get Rating) by 2,169.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,360 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC owned about 1.67% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April worth $4,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April in the 2nd quarter valued at $759,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April in the 2nd quarter valued at $904,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,314,000. Advance Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April during the 2nd quarter worth about $310,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April during the 2nd quarter worth about $602,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April Trading Down 0.3 %

DAPR stock opened at $29.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.71. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April has a 1 year low of $28.51 and a 1 year high of $31.97.

