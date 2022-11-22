Cetera Advisors LLC Purchases 372 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,642 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8.5% in the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 7.4% in the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,193 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 184.5% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 401,306 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $70,096,000 after purchasing an additional 260,267 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 115,329 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $20,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.7% in the second quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 709,474 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $123,924,000 after purchasing an additional 4,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $226.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $237.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.35.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of LOW stock opened at $210.27 on Tuesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.12 and a 1 year high of $263.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $193.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.15.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.18. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.72%. The firm had revenue of $23.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.14%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.