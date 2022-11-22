Cetera Advisors LLC Purchases 496 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $4,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XBI. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 33,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,054,000 after acquiring an additional 5,739 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,064,000. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $458,000.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

XBI stock opened at $79.87 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $61.78 and a 12 month high of $122.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.60 and its 200 day moving average is $79.12.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

