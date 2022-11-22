Cetera Advisors LLC Raises Position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 265,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,662 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF worth $4,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 164,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,976,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp raised its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 20,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 58,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the last quarter.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QYLD stock opened at $16.24 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.09 and a 200 day moving average of $17.26. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $22.93.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.19%. This is a positive change from Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

