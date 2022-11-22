Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 1,009 Shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM)

Cetera Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF were worth $3,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new position in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $253,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 62.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 49,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 18,860 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 59.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 6,679 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 10,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $116,000.

Shares of FLQM stock opened at $42.74 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.61. Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a one year low of $25.35 and a one year high of $28.79.

