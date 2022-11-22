Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 41,631 Shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD)

Cetera Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD – Get Rating) by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,631 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF were worth $3,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at about $86,000.

Get Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF alerts:

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:SYLD opened at $62.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.60. Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $52.08 and a 52-week high of $67.30.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.