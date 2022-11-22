Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 8,776 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Cetera Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,776 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $4,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 6,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 13,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 122.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of ITA opened at $110.38 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $145.00 and a one year high of $206.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.10 and a 200 day moving average of $101.03.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

