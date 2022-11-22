Cetera Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF)

Cetera Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,033 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC owned about 0.23% of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF worth $3,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,921,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 4,550.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 155,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,348,000 after purchasing an additional 152,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 119,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,436,000 after purchasing an additional 11,615 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 116,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,881,000 after purchasing an additional 16,261 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF stock opened at $265.86 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a twelve month low of $237.26 and a twelve month high of $297.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $265.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $265.62.

