Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 4,080 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,080 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $5,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 177.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on USB shares. Compass Point decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.17.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $43.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.96. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $38.39 and a 12 month high of $63.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.02.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 26.01%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 45.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total transaction of $1,195,780.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 128,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,693.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total value of $1,195,780.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 128,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,693.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $650,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 138,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,983,130.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,301 shares of company stock worth $2,368,658. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.