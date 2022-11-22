Cetera Investment Advisers Boosts Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 183,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $7,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WFC. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.5% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.9% during the second quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 5,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.8% during the first quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.6% during the first quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.0% during the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on WFC. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.50 to $49.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.03.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $46.84 on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $36.54 and a twelve month high of $60.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.08 and its 200 day moving average is $43.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $178.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.16.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $19.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.78 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 19.95%. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 31.17%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

